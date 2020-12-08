John Dumelo Demands Ballot Recount

John Dumelo

Actor and defeated parliamentary candidate of the NDC for Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency, John Dumelo, has written to the Electoral Commission demanding a recount of the votes casted in the constituency.

Mr Dumelo lost to NPP’s parliamentary candidate, Lydia Seyram Alhassan.

Maa Lydia garnered 39,851 votes while Dumelo had 37, 778 votes in the December 7, 2020 polls.

And in his letter to the EC dated December 8, 2020, he said his request for a recount was “due to several irregularities that has been identified in some of polling centers.”

He wrote “one of such irregularities was swapping of my figures and the NPP candidate’s figures at polling centers.”

By Melvin Tarlue