NPP Retains Anyaa-Sowutuom Seat

The ruling NPP has retained its parliamentary seat in the Anyaa-Sowutuom Constituency of the Greater Accra Region.

The party’s candidate, Dr. Dickson Adomako Kissi, defeated the NDC’s Emmanuel Allotey Adotey by 32,535 votes.

Dr. Kissi polled 66,327 votes as against Mr. Adotey’s 33,781 votes after the collation of results from the 295 poling stations in the constituency.

The results saw Dr. Kissi sharply increasing the party’s votes in the 2016 Parliamentary election by 12,152 votes which was won by the incumbent MP, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey with 54,165.

Speaking to the media after the declaration of the result, Dr. Kissi thanked the electorate for the confidence reposed in him.

He called for unity and pledged to work for the development of the area.

Dr. Kissi also acknowledged Madam Ayorkor Botchwey for her tremendous work in the area for the number of years she held the seat.

The MP-elect also commended the EC for the smooth election.

BY Gibril Abdul Razak