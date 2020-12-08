Ursula Owusu Wins Ablekuma

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful

Incumbent Member of Parliament for the Ablekuma West Constituency, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, has picked a verse from Hip-pop artist Medikal 2020 hits song “La Hustle” to mock the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) over her victory in the ongoing general elections.

The MP who doubles as the communications minister in a Facebook post on Monday wrote “Dear Lord, I prayed and you answered. Thank you Ablekuma West for this victory. I am grateful, M’afa Ablekuma West personal. La hustle ooo ny3 saaa la wu “she captioned

Madam Owusu-Ekuful claimed victory after the EC offficer of the Ablekuma West constituency projected a 53.35% win for her at the Collation center at the Mount. Olivet Methodist School in Dansoman.

The Member of Parliament elect, polled total votes of 37,577 amounting to 53.35% as compared to NDC’s Kweku Addo who had 29,198 amounting to 44.20%. Total votes cast recorded at the constituency election was 68,517 with 509 invalid votes.

At the presidential level, Nana Akufo -Addo polled a total vote of 37,577 while John Mahama polled total votes of 29,198 votes.

The incumbent MP contested on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party.

At the party headquarters at Dansoman, party faithful’s chanted victory songs and thank electorates at the Ablekuma West Constituency for the unimaginable defeats of the MP after the NDC members predicted a loss for the New Patriotic Party.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke