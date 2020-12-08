EC Extends Timeline For Declaring Results

Jean Mensa

The Electoral Commission has extended its timeline for the declaration of the 2020 presidential election.

It made this known in a statement on Tuesday evening, December 8, 2020.

The EC had set a 24-hour timeline for declaring its results.

The Commission was expected to declare the results at 5:00pm this evening.

A lot of disagreements have characterized the vote counting process which have apparently delayed the declaration of the results.

The EC said the decision to extend the timeline was to ensure the collation of results at the regional collation Centres across the country is accurate.

Below is the full statement

By Melvin Tarlue