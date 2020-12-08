Journalists Frustrated Over Delays In Election Results Declaration

Scores of journalists have been left frustrated at the Accra International Conference Center (AICC) after waiting to cover the declaration of the 2020 presidential and parliamentary election results.

The Electoral Commission (EC) had announced in a press release earlier in the day that it would announce the final results of the polls at 5pm today at the AICC.

However, around 6:45pm, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the EC, Madam Sylvia Annor came to announce to the crowd of journalists that results were still trickling in from some collation centres in some regions across the country and would therefore wait for all the results to be received before declaring the final results.

Asked at what time exactly should the public expect the results to be declared by the Commission, Madam Annor answered that she couldn’t tell and that they would inform the media once the results are ready.

This got the journalists agitated with some murmuring about how long they had been waiting at the Conference.

“Should we sleep here and wait for the results?”, a journalist quizzed.

Some journalists have packed and left the Center whereas a few more are still waiting.

By Nii Adjei Mensahfio