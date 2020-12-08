We’ll Resist Attempt To Change Election Results – Mahama Threatens

John Mahama

Former President John Mahama warned that the NDC will not accept any attempt by the NPP or Electoral Commission to change the presidential and parliamentary elections.

According to him, “We (NDC) won in 10 regions out of 16.”

“We will resist any attempt to subvert the will of the people,” he said.

President Nana Akufo-Addo, he said, continues “to show credentials that are undemocratic .”

He made the threats in his address to the nation this evening.

NDC General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu-Nketiah, accused the media of doing the bidding of the NPP.

He also accused the government of using the military to subvert the verdict of Ghanaians.

He said the NDC has won and thus its supporters have the right to go out and celebrate.

By Melvin Tarlue