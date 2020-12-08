Akpaloo, GCPP Leader Concede Defeat, Congratulate Winner Akufo-Addo

The Presidential Candidate of the Great Consolidation Popular Party (GCPP), Dr Henry Herbert Lartey, has congratulated President Nana Akufo-Addo after conceding defeat in the 2020 presidential election.

He stated that Mr Akufo-Addo has won the elections.

According to him, even though the Electoral Commission was yet to declare the winner of the election, results available to him show that Mr Akufo-Addo has retained the mandate to govern again for the next four years.

“You fought a good fight and won a battle you deserve so I congratulate you for your victory and offer you all my support,” he said.

Meanwhile, Presidential Candidate of the Liberal Party of Ghana, Kofi Akpaloo, has also conceded defeat and congratulated Mr Akufo-Addo.

In a post on Facebook, he said Mr Akufo-Addo had been re-elected president of Ghana.

Mr Akpaloo wrote; “Congratulations to HE Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for his re-election as president of the Republic of Ghana.”

By Melvin Tarlue