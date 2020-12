John Mahama

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has stated that the action by former President John Mahama to attack the media can be liken to actions of outgoing US President, Donald Trump.

Mr Mahama and his NDC had on Tuesday night, accused the media of churning out fake results for President Nana Akufo-Addo.

But addressing the media at an emergency press briefing, Mr Oppong Nkrumah compared Mr Mahama’s actions to those of Mr Trump.

