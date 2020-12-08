Mahama Lied, NDC Hasn’t Won Parliamentary Majority – Gov’t

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

Government has described as false, claims by former President John Mahama that his opposition National Democratic Congress has won a parliamentary majority.

According to the government, the NDC has not won any parliamentary majority.

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, made this known at an emergency press briefing on Tuesday night, December 8, 2020.

He said the call by former President Mahama for his supporters to hit the streets and celebrate even when the Electoral Commission has not declared him winner is irresponsible.

He said the call by the former President is a dog-whistle aim at formenting trouble across the country, even though the former President has signed onto the peace pact.

The Information Minister on behalf of government warned political parties to desist from asking their people to hit the streets and jubilate.

He said for the first time, a presidential candidate is claiming victory.

He also mentioned how former President is making comments aimed at undermining state institutions.

He said the attacks on the media and state institutions by the NDC and former President Mahama are very irresponsible.

By Melvin Tarlue