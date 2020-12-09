We’re Not Seeking To Change Elections Results – EC

The Electoral Commission (EC) has dismissed claims by the NDC and its flagbearer, John Mahama, that it is seeking to utter the results of the 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections in favor of the NPP.

NDC made the allegations at a press conference addressed by Mr Mahama and its General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu-Nketiah on Tuesday night, December 8, 2020.

The NDC alleged that government was working with the military, the media and the EC to “subvert the will of the people.”

But addressing the media Wednesday morning, December 9, 2020, the Chairperson of the EC, Jean Mensa, said the allegations by the NDC that it was seeking to change the results of the elections were untrue.

According to her, the Commission has received results for 14 out of the 16 regions.

She said the Commission was yet to receive the results for Bono East and Northern Regions.

She said the Commission received 14 results from the regions and they are at the Collation Centers.

She said the Commission cannot certify the results without the parties’ involvement, saying the entire process is a bottom-up approach.

She stated that the EC was hoping to receive the remaining two regions today and declare the results of the elections.

She entreated the nation to ignore some of the allegations that have been made.

This year, she said, the results that are coming in are regional collation sheets.

She said the Commission experienced a number of challenges, making it difficult to meet the 24-hour target in declaring the elections results.

According to her, some of the challenges had to do with rains and transportation in some of the areas.

Out of the 14 results received, she said the Commission has certified seven and was hoping to certify the remaining seven today.

According to her, it was erroneous that the EC was trying to change the results of the elections by delaying the declaration of the elections, saying that “this is a very transparent and participatory process.”

She stated that every region collates all the constituencies in that region and the collation sheets at the regional level are approved by the political parties.

She expressed hope that by the close of day today, the Commission will be able to get the full results and declare them.

By Melvin Tarlue