Political Parties Cautioned Against Hasty Results Declaration

The National Election Response Group, an independent observer group has raised concerns over recent activities of the two main political parties claiming victorious in the just ended general elections through series of press conferences.

Barely 24 hours after close of polls, the National Democratic Congress had organized three press conferences to declare themselves winners of the elections while the New Patriotic held two counter press conference to dispel claims by the NDC.

According to the group, jumping the gun to declare results ahead of the Electoral Commission (EC) was in breach of the constitution which clearly mandates the EC to declare the results of presidential elections.

“We therefore call on all actors involved to respect and adhere to the laws of the country and exercise patience as the EC undertakes its mandate” said the Chairman of the group, Reverend Dr. Ernest Adu-Gyamfi at a press conference on Tuesday.

He also called on the National Election Security Taskforce to respond appropriately to the situation that could undermine the electoral process.

Furthermore, he encouraged all media houses to be circumspect in their reportage of the on-going counting and coalition processes and appealed for calm among citizens as the EC worked diligently to declare credible results.

“We entreat the international observer mission in the country to continue with their preventive diplomatic engagements with the stakeholders to neutralize the tension”.

The group is made up of National Peace Council, Christian Council, Pentecostal and Charismatic Council, Ghana Muslim Federation, IDEG, National Commission for Civic Education and the Ghana Journalists Association and others.

By Issah Mohammed