Former President John Mahama has denied conceding defeat.

According to him, he has won the elections, asking NDC supporters to remain calm “as we wait for the final verdict.”

He said the NDC has won a parliamentary majority and that “No attempt should be made to subvert that.”

“We won in 10 regions out of 16,“ he said.

“Some of what is happening is unacceptable,” he stated.

By Melvin Tarlue