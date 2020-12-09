Girl, 12, Killed In Savelugu Over Election

Information reaching DGN Online indicates that a 12- year old girl has been shot and killed in Savelugu in the Northern Region at 9:30pm on December 8, 2020.

The deceased is said to have been part of a group of NDC supporters who were jubilating after the NDC parliamentary candidate for the Savelugu constituency was declared winner of the parliamentary election.

DGN Online, gathered that members of the NPP and NDC stormed the Savelugu police station demanding the release of the ballot box to be counted creating tension in the municipality.

A team of police and military were however deployed to the Savelugu police station to protect the ballot box.

The Savelugu Divisional Police Command, DSP Twumasi Ankrah, who confirmed the incident to DGN Online, said three other persons were shot and have been sent to the Savelugu hospital for treatment.

“When police went to the scene, we retrieved AK47 empty shells.”

According to him, due to the tension which surrounded the ballot box, it was sent to the Northern Regional Police Command to be counted.

DSP Ankrah, disclosed that after the counting was done and a winner declared, the supporters of NDC started jubilating in the Savelugu township and an unknown person shot into the crowd killing the 12’year old girl and injuring three.

The Savelugu Divisional Police Commander said they have commenced investigations into the matter.

He however appealed to residents to minimize their celebrations after the presidential results is declared by the Electoral Commission later today to avoid any disturbances.

FROM Eric Kombat, Savelugu