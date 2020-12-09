Akufo-Addo Whips Mahama In Central Region, Projected Winner

President Nana Akufo-Addo has defeated his main rival, former President John Mahama in Central Region.

The Central Region is one of Ghana’s swing regions and a win there is crucial in determining who becomes the next President of Ghana.

President Akufo-Addo won Central Region with 613,804 votes as certified by the Electoral Commission (EC).

Mr Mahama had 538,829 certified results in the Central Region.

Christian Kwabena Andrews of Ghana Union Movement (GUM) polled 15, 160 votes in the Central Region.

President Akufo-Addo also won the North East Region with 122,742 votes while Mr. Mahama garnered 112,306 votes as certified by the EC.

Again, the President won the Ahafo Region with 145,584 votes. Mr Mahama polled 116,485 in the Ahafo Region.

Mr Akufo-Addo won the Bono Region with 292,604 votes and Mr Mahama had 203,329 votes.

Out of the initial seven certified results released by the EC, Mr Akufo-Addo won five regions.

A number of media outlets are already projecting President Akufo-Addo a winner of the December 7, 2020 presidential elections.

By Melvin Tarlue