NPP Polling Station Elections End Peacefully

Deputy Western Regional Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Rex Jonfia, is confident the NPP will retain the Mpohor seat of the region come the next general elections.

He said this is evidenced in the peaceful manner in which the NPP activists in the area conducted themselves during the polling station executives’ elections in the area which ended on Sunday.

Speaking to DAILY GUIDE in an interview, Mr. Jonfia, who was the chairman of the committee that supervised the polling station elections in the Mpohor constituency, described the exercise as very successful and peaceful.

He said none of the 73 polling stations in the Mpohor constituency witness the tensions that characterised the elections in other areas.

He attributed it partly to the fact that the committee ensured transparency with the process.

“The controversies in respect of the processes to secure nomination forms in some constituencies in the country were absent in the Mpohor constituency,” he told DAILY GUIDE.

He pointed out that the application forms were made available to all eligible party members who wished to partake in the polling station elections.

He wondered why common nomination forms should become a source of fight among party activists and warned all aggrieved party members against resorting to the media to channel their grievances rather than the party’s structure.

“Provisions of the NPP Constitution expressly provide clear procedure for handling alleged breaches and non-enforcement of its content as the case may be.

“I wish to encourage our members who feel aggrieved in one way or the other to follow the laid down procedures for redress,” he stressed.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi