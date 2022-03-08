Torgah Tops ‘Road To Obotan’ Tourney

The winners in a pose with some dignitaries

Top golfer, Vincent Torgah, from Samartex Golf Club made his club’s ‘host and win’ mantra a reality after emerging tops in the first of four series of Road to Obotan Golf Championship played at the Samartex Golf Club in Samreboi, Western Region.

Torgah, who also plays at the Centre of the Earth (Tema Country Golf Club), returned a total score of 262 over 72 holes in four days in the tournament dubbed Mohogany Open Championship.

He was closely followed by experienced golfer, Emos Korblah from the Achimota Golf Club who returned a total score of 264.

Finishing third, Maxwell Owusu Bonsu from Royal Golf Club and Captain One Golf Society returned with a total score of 266.

The champion took home a wooden trophy and a cash prize of GH₵15,000, while second placed Korblah also received a cash prize of GH₵8,000, with Maxwell also taking home GH₵6,000.

Other golfers who made it to the money zone from fourth position to 21st position were Theophilus K. Govinious, Francis Torgah, Steven K. Klah, Kojo Barni, Lucky Anan Ayisah, Yaw Barry Dzadey, Vincent Coffie and Biggie Chibvuri.

The rest were; Ernest Opoku Kwakye, Anthony Gbenyor, David Doe, Prince Quainoo Amponsah, E. K Owusu, Frank Sorgborjor, Korblah Degbe, Kwame Kronzu, Philip Morris Paitey and Eric Henaku.

In the seniors’ category, Dawuda Mahama from Achimota Golf Club emerged winner with a total score of 218 after playing 54 holes in three days. He was followed by Victor Brave Mensah from Tema Country Golf Club who returned with a total score of 223. Robert Degbe also from Achimota Golf Club finished third with a score of 226.

A total of 11 amateur golfers also played to seek qualification to become professionals, and after two days of play, Prince Agyiri from Damang Golf Club emerged winner with a score of 140 followed by Adam Abdallah with a score 146 and George Basonege followed on third position with a score of 148.

In the regular amateur division, Jenny Lee won the ladies’ category with a score of 164 followed by Agnes Adams from Bogoso Golf Club with a total score of 169. Eric Ofosuhene led the men’s group with a score of 133 followed by Isaac Addae with a score of 137, while Peter Brakoh came third with a total score of 145.

Speaking in an interview with the media, Torgah said he was excited to win the competition, and said it was achieved through hard work and lots of commitment.

The Managing Director of Samartex Plywood and Timber Company Limited, Richard Nsenkyire, also congratulated the winners and commended members of the PGA for been disciplined.

The Road to Obotan Championship is an additional tournament for professional golfers in the country. After the Mahogany Championship, there would be another tournament in June dubbed Cedrela Open to be played at the Safari Valley Resort followed by the Odum Open to be played at Samartex in September, and then the Obotan Tournament, which is the main event to be played in December at Safari Valley.