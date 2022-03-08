Civil War Rocks Man Utd

Eric Bailly, Harry Maguire, Ralf Rangnick and Marcus Rashford

Major divides in the Manchester United dressing room are threatening to further derail the club’s bid for the Champions League, with a number of players unhappy at Ralf Rangnick and his team selections.

The Manchester Evening News lists Eric Bailly and Marcus Rashford as two players who have grown disenchanted with life under Rangnick, while claiming that one United star has labelled a team-mate ‘a teacher’s pet’ due to how often they play under the German.

It is also alleged that players have mocked Rangnick’s CV amid unhappiness with his training methods. His only major trophy in his coaching career is the 2011 German Cup with Schalke.

Bailly is reportedly dismayed that out-of-form captain Harry Maguire keeps starting ahead of him. The Ivory Coast international has only made seven appearances for United this season and was on the bench for the 4-1 mauling against Manchester City, despite Raphael Varane testing positive for COVID-19.

Maguire’s form is coming under intensifying scrutiny and he failed to convince again in the City loss.

It is understood, meanwhile, that Rashford is considering his future at United.

Sportsmail reported earlier on Monday that the England international, who has just 18 months to run on his current contract, is pondering his future ahead of the summer transfer window.