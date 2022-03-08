Boxing League Gathers Momentum

An action from last Saturday’s league

The Ghana Boxing Professional League is slowly but surely gathering momentum.

The manner with which week two drew world beaters like Ike Bazooka Quartey and Joshua Clottey sums up how the league is peaking.

AK Songstress, the female trumpeter and saxophonist, and Bukom Banku, as well as the Jamestown Dance Academy, lit the Boxing Arena with their individual brilliance.

The league, arranged by Imax Media Promotions with the backing of the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA), received massive patrons on Saturday.

Joshua Banor of Palm Springs Gym and Benjamin Tetteh of Akotoku Club fought to a draw, when the later suffered a cut on his face in the first fight of the night.

Reginald Lamptey of Seconds Out and Edward Borna of Attoh Quarshie thrilled the spectators with amazing amateur boxing.

Experienced Stephen Abbey of Seconds Out knocked out Kumakuwe Kwame of the Gym, while Cann Neequaye, son of the GBA President and Israel Neequaye also dished out fantastic amateur boxing.

Elvis Ahorgah of Fit Square defeated Hamed Mohammed in another exciting bout.

Benedict Tetteh and Samuel Abbey put up another amateur exhibition, before skilful John Quaye of Sea View proved too strong for Nje Saotu of Wisdom Boxing Gym.

Caleb Mensah and Joseph Mensah displayed their amateur skills, and Abdul Suleman of Black Panthers put Attoh Quarshie’s Dan Oduro down via a TKO.

In the final title match, Musah Lawson of Sonia had it really tough before defending his national light welterweight title against Sonia product Charles Lesko Sossiya. The bout travelled the full distance with the scores, 111-116, 110-117 and 108-118. Lawson, a former Black Bomber now has a pro record of seven fights, seven wins and no losses.

Outstanding boxers on the night were rewarded with TCL and Techno products by Miss Anita Ashong. Juvenile boxers, Edward Borna and Caleb Mensah were recognised as best amateur boxers and Musah Lawson as the best professional boxer.

