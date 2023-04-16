NPP Presidential Race: Kwabena Agyapong Storms Ashanti Region

A presidential hopeful of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwabena Agyei Agyepong is embarking on 4-day campaign in the world bank of the party towards rallying support for his campaign.

He has requested to meet with the Regional Executive Committee, starting Monday, April 24, 2023 and ending on Friday, April 28, 2023.

Kwabena Agyapong had declared his intention to contest the flagbearership position of our great party, the NPP with slogan New Dawn.

He been to several regions to interact with the relevant party stakeholders and intend to continue his regional visitations with that of the Ashanti Region.

In a letter signed by the former General Secretary of the party, sighted by DGN Online read “I respectfully request your permission to meet your Regional Executive Committee (the 17 Regional Executives, 5 selected members of the Regional Council of Elders, 8 regional Representatives to the National Council, and the officers from each of the 47 Constituencies which include the Chairman, Secretary, Constituency Organiser, Womem’s Organiser, Youth Organiser and Nasara Coordinator), and any surviving signatories to the NPP’s initial registration at the Electoral Commission in 1992.

“The meetings which will be scheduled for 12 noon each day will be conducted in five zones, namely the Kumasi Zone, the Adansi Zone, the Sekyere Zone, the Abuakwa Zone and the Mampong Zone, at a location to be approved by the Regional Chairman. Please find attached the full scheduled programme for your perusal.”

The week-long stay in the region, will also see Mr. Agyapong having several media engagements with some of the major media outlets in the Ashanti Region as well as possibly meeting with members of TESCON in one of the tertiary institutions in the Region.

Mr. Agyapong was the Press Secretary to the President John Agyekum Kufuor from 2001 – 2006 and Former General Secretary, NPP.

He contested for the party’s flagbearership position in 2007 along with 16 others, losing to then candidate Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

By Vincent Kubi