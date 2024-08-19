NPP Thanks All For Successful Manifesto Launch

Justin Kodua Frimpong

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has extended its heartfelt appreciation to all stakeholders who contributed to the successful launch of its 2024 manifesto in Takoradi on August 18, 2024.

In a statement signed by General Secretary Justin Kodua Frimpong, the party leadership expressed gratitude to executives, sympathizers, supporters, manifesto committees, invited guests, media, security agencies, and other stakeholders for their attendance, prayers, and support.

The launch was attended by thousands of party faithful, including high-profile personalities like President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

The manifesto, dubbed “Bold Solutions for Jobs and Businesses,” outlines the party’s vision for Ghana’s prosperity and promises to address pressing issues like unemployment, economic growth, and infrastructure development.

According to the party leadership, the overwhelming reception of the manifesto by Ghanaians is a testament to the party’s commitment to the country’s progress.

The NPP has pledged to work tirelessly to win the 2024 general elections and make the manifesto promises a reality.

The party has also entreated its executives, members, and loyalists to become ambassadors of the manifesto, spreading its message to all corners of the country.

BY Daniel Bampoe