Cop Guns Down Man, 25

A devastating incident in Accra on Sunday, August 18, 2024, has left a community reeling and sparked widespread outrage, as an Off-duty police officer, General Constable Smith Gyeke, allegedly shot and killed a 25-year-old Stanley Ahadzi during a dispute over a ride-hailing fare.

Eyewitnesses report that the confrontation turned deadly around 4am at Koans Estate near Kuntunse, leaving Ahadzi’s family and friends in shock.

The police have arrested Gyeke and are holding him in custody as they investigate the incident.

In a move to demonstrate solidarity and commitment to justice, Inspector-General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, and members of the Police Management Board (POMAB) visited Ahadzi’s family to offer condolences and assure them of a thorough investigation.

However, the incident has raised troubling questions about police accountability and the use of deadly force.

As the investigation unfolds, the public will be watching closely to ensure that justice is served.

The police have reiterated their commitment to ensuring that the officer involved faces the full force of the law, but for many, this incident is a stark reminder of the need for greater transparency and accountability within the police force.

BY Daniel Bampoe