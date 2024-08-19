EC Under Pressure To Release Provisional Voter Register

Jean Mensa

The Electoral Commission (EC) is facing mounting pressure to release the Provisional Voter Register (PVR) ahead of the 2024 general elections.

Election Watch Ghana, an advocacy group, gathered at the EC’s headquarters on Monday, August 19, demanding the immediate release of the PVR to political parties.

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has also raised concerns over the delay, accusing the EC of incompetence and a deliberate attempt to provide a sub-standard register.

However, the EC’s director of training, Dr. Serebuor Quaicoe, explained that the Commission is legally required to compile the provisional register within 90 days after data collection.

Despite the assurance, the EC’s delay has sparked tensions, with political parties eagerly awaiting the release of the PVR.

The Commission has scheduled the release for Tuesday, August 20, 2024, but the controversy surrounding the delay has raised questions about the EC’s preparedness for the upcoming elections.

-BY Daniel Bampoe