CETAG Suspends Strike After Reaching Deal With Govt

After weeks of industrial action, the Colleges of Education Teachers Association of Ghana (CETAG) has suspended its strike following a breakthrough in negotiations with the government.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the two parties addresses key concerns that led to the strike, including the implementation of arbitral awards and service conditions.

CETAG’s National Trustee, Maxwell Bunu, expressed satisfaction with the outcome, stating that most of their concerns have been addressed.

However, he emphasized that a final decision on ending the strike would be made after consulting with the association’s leadership.

The strike, which began on June 14, 2024, had left students stranded and campuses deserted.

But with the agreement in place, the Minister of Employment and Labour Relations, Ignatius Baffour Awuah, has urged students to return to school, assuring them that plans are underway to make up for lost academic time.

The Conference of Principals of Colleges of Education (PRINCOF) and CETAG have been tasked with working together to ensure a swift recovery of lost hours, preventing any impact on the next academic year.

This development marks a significant step towards resolving the impasse between CETAG and the government, bringing relief to students and educators alike.

-BY Daniel Bampoe