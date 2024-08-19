Bawumia Outlines Plans To Develop Aviation Sector

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, has unveiled a comprehensive plan to transform Ghana’s aviation sector, with a focus on expanding public infrastructure and fostering economic growth.

Speaking at the NPP’s manifesto launch in Takoradi on Sunday, Dr. Bawumia announced that a $2 billion fund has been secured from Korean investors to kickstart the development of the Cape Coast Airport.

“We have secured funding under the Korean $2 billion facility, in collaboration with the private sector, to commence the development of the Cape Coast Airport,” he revealed.

This project is a significant milestone in Ghana’s aviation history, marking a major investment in the sector since the construction of the Kotoka International Airport in 1969.

The Cape Coast Airport, once completed, is expected to serve as a hub for tourism, commerce, and industry in the Central Region.

In addition to the Cape Coast Airport, Dr. Bawumia committed to constructing a new airport in the Upper East Region, further demonstrating his dedication to enhancing Ghana’s aviation infrastructure.

“We will build an airport in the Upper East Region,” he stated, highlighting the importance of connecting all regions to the global economy.

Dr. Bawumia also emphasized his intention to facilitate the establishment of a private-sector-led Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facility at the Tamale Airport.

“We will facilitate the establishment, by the private sector, of a Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facility at the Tamale Airport, to develop it into an aviation cargo, horticultural cargo, and logistics hub,” he explained.

This facility, he noted, would serve as a critical component of Ghana’s aviation ecosystem, providing essential services for aircraft maintenance and repair.

The Tamale Airport, once upgraded, is expected to become a major hub for cargo and logistics in West Africa.

Dr. Bawumia’s aviation development plan is a testament to his government’s commitment to transforming Ghana’s economy through strategic investments in public infrastructure.

