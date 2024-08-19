Jomoro Petroleum Hub Set To Transform Economy

In a groundbreaking ceremony, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo marked the beginning of the $12 billion Jomoro Petroleum Hub project, poised to revolutionize Ghana’s oil and gas sector.

Located in the Jomoro Municipality of the Western Region, the hub aims to boost local crude oil processing, reduce reliance on imports, and attract significant investment.

The project’s three-phase design includes a 300,000-barrel-per-day refinery, storage tanks, and a petrochemical plant, expected to create approximately 780,000 jobs.

This massive employment opportunity will stimulate economic growth in the Western Region and beyond.

The Minister of State at the Ministry of Energy, Herbert Krapa highlighted the project’s significance, anchoring government efforts in the oil and gas sector.

He mentioned initiatives like the Gold for Oil program and technology enhancements to ensure quality and revenue assurance in the fuel supply chain.

Charles Owusu, CEO of the Petroleum Hub Development Corporation, hailed the project as a game-changer, promising jobs, technology transfer, and positioning Ghana as a refining and training hub for petroleum and petrochemical products and services.

This monumental project is set to transform Ghana’s economy, making it a key player in the global oil and gas industry.

-BY Daniel Bampoe