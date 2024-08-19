Bawumia Unveils Ambitious Plan To Revive Ghana’s Premier League

The 2024 Presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party, NPP, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has made a bold promise to revive Ghana’s ailing Premier League, pledging to support clubs and improve commercial viability if brought into power.

Speaking at the launch of the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) 2024 Manifesto, Dr. Bawumia outlined a comprehensive plan to resuscitate the league, which has been plagued by financial struggles and dwindling popularity.

The NPP’s sports development agenda, anchored on creating jobs and stimulating economic growth, aims to directly assist Premier League clubs through policy interventions and financial support.

Dr. Bawumia announced that his government would establish a Sports Employment Module, funded through the National Lottery Authority and the Gaming Commission, to help clubs offset operational expenses, including player remuneration.

In a move to alleviate transportation challenges, each Premier League club would receive a bus, enabling them to focus on developing their teams rather than worrying about logistics.

Furthermore, Dr. Bawumia revealed plans to incentivize private sector investment in sports through tax breaks, including a flat tax, to encourage corporate sponsorships and partnerships.

The NPP Presidential candidate emphasized that the party’s Manifesto offers “bold solutions” to Ghana’s sporting challenges, demonstrating the party’s commitment to developing the sector.

With this ambitious plan, Dr. Bawumia has thrown down the gauntlet, challenging his opponents to match the NPP’s vision for a revitalized Ghana Premier League.

BY Daniel Bampoe