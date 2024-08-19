Since 2017, the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) government has achieved a remarkable feat in the Volta Region, the Political World Bank of the opposition National Democratic Congress, NDC, completing an impressive 55 projects that have transformed the lives of residents.

From infrastructure development to education and healthcare, the government’s impact is evident across the region.

One of the flagship projects is the construction of a 5,000-seater stadium in Adaklu, a testament to the government’s commitment to sports development.

The region has also seen significant road infrastructure upgrades, including the dual carriageway from Sokode-Gbogame to Ho.

In addition, the government has invested in healthcare, with the construction of a district hospital in Weta, Ketu North, and the ongoing Keta Port Project.

The Naval Training Command in Nutekpor, South Tongu, is another notable project, demonstrating the government’s dedication to national security.

Education has also received a boost, with the construction of various schools, including the Zongo Islamic School in Hohoe and the Caring Sisters Vocational Institute in Anloga.

The government has also upgraded existing schools, such as the Mawuko Senior High School and the Shia Senior High School.

The region’s economy has also benefited from the government’s initiatives, including the cassava processing factory in Kave, Ketu North, and the rice factory at Gbi Godenu, Hohoe.

The Agro-processing factory in Sinostone Dorfor-Gborkpo, North Tongu, is another example of the government’s efforts to promote agriculture.

The NPP government’s achievements in the Volta Region are a testament to its commitment to developing and improving the lives of Ghanaians.

BY Daniel Bampoe