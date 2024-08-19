NDC Is Not The Solution, Vote For NPP – Prince David Osei

Actor Prince David Osei has strongly advised Ghanaians to vote for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the upcoming December elections, warning that choosing an alternative could lead to dire consequences for the nation.

Speaking at the NPP’s manifesto launch on Sunday, August 18, Osei emphasized that the party’s leadership is crucial for the country’s future.

He expressed confidence that under the guidance of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the NPP would continue to bring development and stability to Ghana.

“The alternative is not the solution. The alternative will send us into an abyss of disaster,” Osei remarked, urging voters to choose progress and stability by backing the NPP in the polls.

Acknowledging the economic difficulties currently facing Ghana, Osei noted that these challenges are part of a global trend.

He pointed out that countries like the UK, the US, Canada, and Nigeria are all experiencing economic hardships, emphasizing that Ghana is not an isolated case.

“I know times are hard, but it is global,” Osei added, calling on Ghanaians to recognize the broader context and trust in the NPP to steer the country through these challenging times.