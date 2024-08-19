Destiny Etiko Denies Alleged Affair With Omotola Jalade’s Husband

Nollywood actress Destiny Etiko has spoken out against rumours circulating about an alleged affair with Matthew Ekeinde, the husband of veteran actress Omotola Jalade Ekeinde.

The rumours, which gained widespread attention, claimed that Etiko was romantically involved with Matthew Ekeinde and that he had even purchased a luxury car for her.

However, during an Instagram Live session, Etiko vehemently denied these allegations, labelling them as baseless attempts to tarnish her reputation.

Etiko expressed her frustration, stating, “If you want to withhold the blessings of God in somebody else’s life and you want to grow, it is impossible.”

She emphasized that she has worked hard for nearly all of her achievements and does not rely on men for financial support.

The actress also clarified the origin of the rumours, explaining that they were based on an innocent selfie she took with Matthew Ekeinde several years ago when he was the pilot on a flight she was on. According to Etiko, the picture was taken out of context by people looking to create controversy.

“He looked and I greeted him with the respect of a senior colleague’s husband. I asked him to let us take a selfie because of the respect. We went there and took a selfie and that was it,” Etiko explained, dismissing the claims as unfounded.

Etiko reiterated that she regularly buys herself new cars for her birthdays and that the rumours are just the latest in a series of attempts to discredit her hard work and success.