Kpeve–Asikuma Road Accident Leaves 3 Dead

Personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) have rescued 17 passengers, while three others are feared dead, in a fatal road accident last Friday at Woadze near Kpeve, along the Kpeve–Asikuma road in the Volta Region.

According to the GNFS, the Peki Fire Station received a distress call at approximately 9:58 a.m. and immediately dispatched a rescue team to the scene to assist victims trapped in a Mercedes-Benz commercial vehicle with registration number GR 8231 C.

The vehicle was reportedly travelling from Abotuase in the Volta Region to Ningo in the Greater Accra Region when the crash occurred.

The commercial vehicle was carrying about 20 passengers which includes 11 males, five females, and four children at the time of the accident, with the rescue team successfully extricating 17 victims, including 13 adults and four children, from the vehicle.

However, three adults, two men and a woman, lost their lives in the crash.

Personnel from the Ghana Police Service at the Kpando Divisional Command joined emergency responders at the scene to assist with rescue and recovery efforts.

Also, Officials from the Ghana Ambulance Service at Afadjato and Juapong provided emergency medical support and transported the injured victims and the deceased to the Kpando Government Hospital and Peki Government Hospital.

The injured passengers are currently receiving treatment, while the bodies of the deceased have been deposited at the morgue pending further investigations.

BY Florence Asamoah Adom