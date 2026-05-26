Delta Air Lines Marks 20 Years Of Continuous Ghana–US Service

Dignitaries at the event

Delta Air Lines has celebrated 20 years of uninterrupted operations in Ghana, marking two decades of continuous service, customer excellence, and community impact in the market.

Over the past 20 years, Delta has transported two million passengers between the two countries, while connecting travellers from Accra to more than 215 destinations worldwide through its global network.

Speaking at the 20th Anniversary Dinner as Guest of Honour on behalf of President John Mahama, the Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, highlighted Delta Air Lines’ role in strengthening Ghana–US relations and connecting people, families, and opportunities over the past two decades.

“When Delta launched its nonstop service between Ghana and the United States 20 years ago, it was more than a commercial decision; it was a bold statement of confidence in Ghana and in the future of this partnership,” he said. “Over the years, Delta has become a trusted link for families, businesses, students, and professionals, and has played a meaningful role in strengthening the connection between our two countries,” Mr. Debrah said.

Echoing the importance of Delta’s longstanding presence and partnerships in Ghana, Rob LeBel, Managing Director – International and Specialty Sales, Delta Air Lines, said the anniversary represents far more than a milestone in aviation operations.

“Today, we celebrate 20 years of partnership, connectivity, operational consistency, and the strong relationships Delta has built with the people and institutions of Ghana. Our presence in Ghana has been defined by long-term network commitment, and Ghana remains an incredibly important market within Delta’s Africa network. We are dedicated to supporting Africa’s growth and global connectivity for many years to come,” he stated.

Delta became the first US airline to operate nonstop flights between the United States and Ghana, and has maintained two decades of uninterrupted operations, even during the COVID-19 pandemic, ensuring continued passenger movement and cargo connectivity during a period of significant global aviation disruption.

Delta’s presence in Ghana extends beyond scheduled flight services. In 2010, the airline supported the development of a boarding gate at the then Kotoka International Airport, contributing to improved passenger flow and operational efficiency.

As part of its continued investment in customer experience and operational efficiency, Delta introduced the Airbus A330-900neo on the Accra–New York route, delivering increased seat capacity, upgraded cabin features, and improved onboard comfort across all cabin classes as well as enhanced fuel efficiency and reduced emissions.

“Delta’s dedication to Ghana extends beyond flights and destinations,” said Michael Thomas, General Manager, Global Communications, Delta Air Lines. “It has been about connecting people, strengthening relationships, and building meaningful partnerships that positively impact lives. We are proud of this journey and deeply grateful for the support and trust we have received from Ghana over the years.”

Delta’s presence in Ghana has also been defined by long-term community engagement and strategic partnerships focused on health, youth empowerment, education, and leadership development.

Through its partnership with Breast Care International, Delta has supported breast cancer awareness initiatives reaching more than 150,000 people and facilitated over 20,000 breast cancer screenings across Ghana.

The airline’s collaboration with Junior Achievement Africa has also supported youth leadership and skills development programmes through the Delta LEAD Camp and Innovation Camp, reaching thousands of young people across the region.

As part of its 20th anniversary celebrations, Delta commissioned a borehole project for the James Town community in Accra to support access to clean and reliable water for residents, following a courtesy call on His Royal Majesty Nii Teiko Tsuru II, Ga Mantse.

“Ghana continues to play a strategic role within Delta’s West Africa network, and we remain focused on enhancing connectivity, customer experience, and long-term growth opportunities across the market,” said Mary Gbobaniyi, Manager, Sales – West Africa, Delta Air Lines.

A Daily Guide Report