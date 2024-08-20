Ghanaian Woman Killed In Manchester

A devastating stabbing incident in Manchester in the United Kingdom has left a community reeling after a 43-year-old woman, Alberta Obinim, lost her life.

Two others, a 17-year-old girl and a 64-year-old man, are fighting for their lives with severe stab wounds.

According to Greater Manchester Police, the tragedy occurred around 11:20 PM on Sunday at a residence on Barnard Road in Gorton.

A 22-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder, and authorities are working to determine the full circumstances of the event.

Community leader Ibrahim Abu described Ms. Obinim as a “lovely woman” who always brought joy to those around her.

“She was always making sure people were smiling,” he told Sky News. “Just yesterday, she was at church, dancing and praising. And now, we wake up to hear she has died.”

The community is struggling to come to terms with the loss, and Abu added that they are “pleading to God” for the recovery of the two injured victims.

“We hope they will return to us in good health,” he said.

Detective Superintendent Toby Facey acknowledged the shock and concern felt by the local community and the broader Greater Manchester area.

“Our thoughts are with those affected and their loved ones during this difficult time. We are doing everything we can to support them,” he said.

Facey noted that officers responded quickly to the incident, arresting within minutes.

“An investigation has been launched, and we are in the early stages of our inquiries. Detectives have been working through the night to understand what happened and why,” he added.

The community can expect to see an increased police presence in the area, with local officers conducting inquiries and visible patrols.

However, Facey encouraged anyone with concerns or information to approach the officers.

-BY Daniel Bampoe