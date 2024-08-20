Veteran Broadcaster Godwin Avenorgbor Passes On

Veteran Ghanaian broadcaster Godwin Avenorgbor, fondly known as “Big Godwin” or “The Grandmaster,” has reportedly passed on.

The news of his death, which occurred on August 19, 2024, was confirmed by sources close to his family, though the exact cause of his death has not yet been disclosed.

Godwin Avenorgbor, who was a well-respected figure in the media industry, served as the Director of Communications for the Melcom Group of Companies after his retirement from the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation, GBC, until his passing.

His illustrious career spanned several decades, during which he became a household name in Ghanaian broadcasting.

Ghana Television (GTV), where Avenorgbor once worked, posted a heartfelt tribute on their Facebook page, stating, “The ‘Grandmaster’ (Godwin Avenorgbor) bows out. May his gentle soul rest in peace.”

Avenorgbor’s death marks the end of an era for many who grew up watching and listening to him, and he will be remembered for his significant contributions to the Ghanaian media landscape.