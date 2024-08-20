Voter Exhibition Exercise Commences Today

The Electoral Commission (EC) is beginning the 2024 Voter’s Exhibition Exercise on Tuesday, August 20, and will run until August 27, 2024.

The exercise aims to assist voters in locating their designated polling stations and ensuring the accuracy of their registration details.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, Deputy EC Chairman in charge of Corporate Services, Dr. Bossman Asare, emphasized the significance of the exercise.

“This is an opportunity for registered voters to verify their details and confirm their eligibility to vote in the upcoming elections,” he stated.

During the exhibition, voters can request the inclusion of omitted names, object to incorrect entries, and seek the removal of deceased individuals from the register.

Additionally, voters can request a replacement of poor-quality or damaged ID cards, correction of spelling errors, and amendments to other registration details.

Dr. Asare stressed the importance of the exercise in ensuring a smooth electoral process.

“We encourage all citizens to participate and confirm their details are correctly recorded,” he urged.

The EC is particularly encouraging those who registered during the 2024 limited registration exercise and the mop-up exercise to visit the exhibition centers to verify their polling station assignments.

By participating in the Voter Exhibition Exercise, citizens can help ensure the integrity of the electoral process and guarantee their right to vote in the upcoming elections.

-BY Daniel Bampoe