NPP To Hold Presidential, Parliamentary Primaries In April 2020

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has set April 25, 2020, as the date to hold it’s Presidential and Parliamentary Primaries.

The primaries would be held in all the 169 constituencies where the party has sitting MPs to elect its parliamentary candidates as well as flagbearer for the 2020 General Elections.

The NPP made this known in a statement signed by its General Secretary, John Boadu after a National Council meeting, the second highest decision making body of the party after conference.

According to the statement, “ahead of these primaries, the party is cautioning prospective aspirants to desist from all forms of campaign activity until nominations are duly opened else they risk being disqualified for flouting party directives.”

These decisions were taken at a joint National Executive Committee (NEC) and National Council meeting held on Monday, October 21, 2019 at the Alisa Hotel, it noted.

It added that the National Executive Committee of the party will, at the appropriate time, come out with detailed guidelines and modalities for the conduct these primaries.

The party will also hold parliamentary primaries in the remaining ‘orphan constituencies’ that were excluded from the party’s nationwide primaries held on September 28, 2019 due to some outstanding matters which have now been resolved, it noted.

It added that “the primaries for these outstanding constituencies will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019.”

BY Melvin Tarlue