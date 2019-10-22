‘Levelheaded Students Don’t Join TEIN’

Frank Asiedu Bekoe

Director of Political Affairs in the Office of the Chief of Staff, Frank Asiedu Bekoe, is of the view that intellectuals and levelheaded students do not join the Tertiary Education Institutions Network (TEIN) of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), stressing that the students’ wing of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is the most intellectual political wing on any campus across the country.



“When I gave you my acceptance speech, I welcomed the NDC because I knew they were going to be here. Like I said on another platform, the NPP is the most intellectual wing on any campus. And if you’re a levelheaded person, if you’re an intellectual, you don’t go to school and join the NDC. This is because the NDC has never won any election in any campus in this country, not even Ho Polytechnic,” he claimed, at the handover ceremony of the Tertiary Education Students Confederacy Network (TESCON) of the NPP, University of Professional Studies (UPSA) in Accra.



Mr Frank Asiedu Bekoe added that the NDC had failed over the years to demonstrate that they were intellectuals whenever they had been given the mandate to govern the country. He cited the NDC’s recourse to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), for help in managing the economy, as an example.



“They have never won in any campus before. Why? Because a party that is bereft of ideas, a party when faced with a challenge, you run to the white man at the IMF and go for policy credibility. You’re not an intellectual. Because an intellectual is someone who is able to deal with challenges that confronts him or her. And the NDC has failed to show this leadership.



You go to the IMF for policy credibility. It means you’re brainless or you’re brain dead. That you have a problem as a wife or husband and you move to another person’s husband or wife to come and solve your problem for you? You’re not qualified to be called a mother or father of that home,” he told the cheering members of TESCON.