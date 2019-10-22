56 Crime Officers End Course

ACP George Tweneboah , Superintendent Grace Ansah Akrofi , Superintendent Joseph Baah in a group photograph with participants

Fifty six crime officers drawn from the various regions to undergo a two weeks training course in crime investigations have completed.

The officers were taken through subjects including statement taking, money laundering, interviewing of suspects and victims, cyber crime, human trafficking, police ethics and procedures, case tracking management and the police service instruction.

At the closing ceremony held at the Detective Training Academy (DTA), the Deputy Director General of the Criminal Investigations Department, Assistant Commissioner of Police, George Tweneboah, who addressed participants, urged them to retain what they have been taught and apply them in the discharge of their duties.

“Retain what you have been taught and apply it to make a change in the police service.

Courses change lives even if it is a day, so let the police administration see the change in you.”

He urged the officers to make use of what they have learnt so that the capacity building of the CID will not be a waste.

The commandant of the Detective Training Academy, Superintendent Grace Ansah Akrofi, commended the CID Administration for showing commitment in the training of personnel, to enhance their skills.

She urged personnel to share the knowledge acquired.

Participants also presented a photocopier to the Academy.

Present was the director in charge of the Anti Human Trafficking Unit, Superintendent Joseph Baah.

(lindatenyah@gmail.com)

By Linda Tenyah-Ayettey