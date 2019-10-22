Maize Processing Factory For Asante Mampong

Kwaku Ampratwum Sarpong

ASANTE MAMPONG, in the Ashanti Region, is set to benefit from a brand new maize processing factory very soon, it has been announced.

The Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, Kwaku Ampratwum Sarpong, making the announcement, said everything is set for the factory to take off.

“Plans are far advanced for the government to construct a modern maize processing factory at Asante Mampong. The move is positive as it will go a long way to help boost the Asante Mampong economy and provide jobs for the youth,” he said on Otec FM in Kumasi.

According to the Asante Mampong Lawmaker, a vast land for the maize processing factory had been secured already to pave way for the construction works.

“Just last week Thursday, the government sent contractors to Asante Mampong to assess the land that has been earmarked for the maize processing factory,” he said adding that the people of Asante Mampong are fully in support of the factory and would give it their full backing.

The Asante Mampong MP added that, the planting for food and jobs policy has led to the increase of maize, yam, plantain and cassava production in the area.

In this regard, he said the maize processing factory project has become necessary since it would help prevent the cultivated maize from getting rotten.

According to him, the residents of Asante Mampong are aware that the factory would help create jobs for them so they are ready to embrace it.

Mr. Sarpong further stated that, the NPP administration is ready to construct the deplorable roads in the Asante Mampong constituency to give them a new look.

According to the Asante Mampong MP, about 20 kilometres stretch of road would be constructed by the government to enhance movement of people and goods.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi