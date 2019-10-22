NPP Targets More Seats In Greater Accra

The Regional Chairman addressing the chairmen

THE RULING New Patriotic Party (NPP) has said it is repositioning itself to canvass more votes to wrest additional parliamentary seats for the party in the Greater Accra Region, in the 2020 polls.

Currently, the party is managing 21 seats from the previous 14 seats held in opposition, prior to the 2016 general elections.

This was made known at a two-day workshop held for 34 constituency chairmen of the NPP in the Greater Accra Region at Aburi, over the weekend.

The workshop which was dubbed, “Safeguarding our electoral fortunes for elections 2020; the role of constituency chairman,” was to strategically assess the party’s performance in the 2016 elections and set objectives for elections 2020.

Greater Accra Regional Chairman, Devine Otoo Agorhom, addressing the chairmen, said he believed strongly that unity was key to achieving the targeted seats; advising the chairmen to build on the structures inherited from the previous executives of the party, thereby renewing and strengthening the structures of the party.

The Greater Accra Regional Chairman was optimistic, “giving the excellent performance of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s government and the sacrifices we have made,” asking the chairmen to ensure the party withstands the eight years cycle.

Touching on the District Assembly Elections, he advised the party to ensure they canvass votes for the referendum because “it is our manifestoes’ promise, and a ‘Yes Vote’ will be an endorsement of our government.

I will want to use this opportunity to call on the constituency chairmen here to do well, work hard to mobilize their constituency executives, electoral area coordinators and the polling station executives, to be able to come out and vote on the day of the referendum. Our position as a party is, we must vote ‘yes’. That is what we believe in and that is what our leader, the president, positions.”

“Per our constitution, we must have 40 per cent turnout and out of the 40 per cent, we must have 75 per cent voting ‘Yes’ to endorse the referendum,” he appealed.

For his part, the spokesman for the constituency chairmen in the Greater Accra Region, Mr. Charles Boateng, who explained the purpose of the meeting, said that the party was strategizing to maintain and manage properly the current seats in the region.

“We are telling you, we are going to maintain the 21 seats and win extra seats in addition to the 21. We have penciled some of the seats and we are going to win those seats.”

Meanwhile, a similar workshop was held for Members of Parliament (MPs) and parliamentary candidates elect in the region.

By Vincent Kubi