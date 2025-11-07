NSA Lifts Suspension On Professional Boxing

NSA DG, Yaw Ampofo Ankrah (R) with boxing stakeholders

The National Sports Authority (NSA) has officially lifted the suspension on professional boxing in Ghana, effective Thursday, November 6, 2025.

The move follows the successful implementation of enhanced medical and safety protocols, as well as stronger governance systems, by the Ghana Boxing Interim Management Committee (IMC).

In a statement, the NSA commended the IMC, athletes, and industry stakeholders for their cooperation and patience during the sport’s normalisation period, noting that the reforms were essential to safeguarding Ghana’s proud boxing legacy.

Among the reforms introduced are new medical and safety manuals, the establishment of an interim medical commission, a centralised health database, and an approved insurance framework aimed at prioritising athlete welfare and strengthening institutional standards.

The Authority reaffirmed its commitment to working with all partners to build a safer, more professional, and sustainable boxing ecosystem, and encouraged both local and international promoters to stage bouts in Ghana under the new regulatory framework.

By Wletsu Ransford