Democracy Cup Is Here To Stay – Speaker

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, has announced that the Democracy Cup, a football initiative championed by his office to uphold the country’s democratic development is here to stay.

Speaking at a reception for partners and sponsors of the 2nd edition of the Democracy Cup at Parliament House, Speaker Bagbin praised the initiative’s success and revealed that it has gained international attention.

According to him, several countries including South Africa, Germany, and the United Kingdom have expressed interest in hosting future editions of the football competition. Through the efforts of the office of the speaker, and Vanivo Media limited have secured partnership with English football club, Sunderland.

“The Democracy Cup is here to stay. We celebrate the achievement of this year’s edition. I hasten to reiterate the fact that Democracy Cup is not merely about a football match; it is a comprehensive national programme,” he said.

As part of efforts to sustain the initiative, the Speaker announced plans to establish the Democracy School of Excellence, an educational institution aimed at nurturing civic values, discipline and leadership among the youth. He emphasised the power of football as a unifying tool that transcends political and social divides, promoting peace and democratic values across the continent.

Speaker Bagbin expressed gratitude to key sponsors, including the KGL Ghana Group, for their support, and encouraged more corporate bodies to partner with Parliament in advancing the objectives of the Democracy Cup initiative.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke