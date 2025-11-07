Infantino To Present FIFA Peace Prize At World Cup Draw

Gianni Infantino

FIFA President Gianni Infantino will present the first-ever FIFA Peace Prize during the 2026 World Cup draw in Washington D.C. on December 5, football’s world governing body has announced.

The award aims to honour individuals who have made exceptional efforts to unite people and promote peace worldwide.

In a statement, Infantino said, “In an increasingly unsettled and divided world, it’s fundamental to recognise those who work hard to end conflicts and bring people together in a spirit of peace. Football stands for peace.”

FIFA described the honour — formally titled “FIFA Peace Prize: Football Unites the World” — as a unique recognition for people who have taken “extraordinary actions for peace.” However, the organisation has not disclosed who will decide the winner or how the selection process will work.

The announcement coincides with Infantino’s upcoming meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump at the America Business Forum in Miami, Florida, where both men are set to deliver speeches.

Infantino has recently positioned himself as a global advocate for peace, speaking emotionally about conflicts in Gaza, Ukraine, and Sudan, and urging football figures to support peace initiatives.