Hakimi Ruled Out For Week Ahead Of AFCON

Achraf Hakimi in pain

Paris Saint-Germain and Morocco defender, Achraf Hakimi, has been ruled out for several weeks with a severe left ankle sprain, a major setback for Morocco ahead of hosting the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in December.

The 27-year-old suffered the injury during PSG’s 2-1 Champions League defeat to Bayern Munich on Tuesday, leaving the pitch in tears after a challenge from Luis Díaz, who was later sent off following VAR review.

Hakimi, a key figure in Morocco’s 2022 World Cup semi-final run and their flawless 2026 qualifying campaign, was recently named in the Fifpro World XI and is among the finalists for the African Footballer of the Year award.

PSG coach Luis Enrique described the incident as “bad luck,” while Bayern boss Vincent Kompany called it an “unfortunate moment” and wished Hakimi a speedy recovery.