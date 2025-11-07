George Clifford Owusu Goes Home Saturday

The late George Clifford Owusu

Veteran journalist, George Clifford Owusu, will be laid to rest on Saturday, November 8, 2025, following a burial service at the Forecourt of the Apenkwa Presbyterian Church in Accra.

George Clifford, aged 53, passed on in September 2025 after battling an undisclosed ailment.

A laying-in-state and pre-burial service will begin at 6:00 a.m., followed by the burial service at 9:00 a.m. After that he will be interred at the Achimota Cemetery.

A thanksgiving service will be held the following day, Sunday, November 9, 2025, at the Awakeners International Chapel, Ablekuma Pentecost Junction, starting at 9:00 a.m. Funeral rites will continue at Dome Pillar 2 after the service.

George Clifford Owusu was widely known for his dedication and contribution to the Ghanaian media industry, where he worked for over three decades. Until his passing, was the page editor of Beatwaves with Western Publications Limited, publishers of the Daily Guide Newspaper.

His death is regarded as a major loss to the Ghanaian media fraternity. Colleagues and associates have described him as a humble, hardworking, and principled professional whose work left a lasting impact on both the industry and the people he worked with.

George Clifford Owusu is survived by Mrs. Alberta Owusu (widow) and five children — Esther Afriyie Owusu, George Clifford Owusu Jr., William Nana Osei Owusu, Margaret Naa Owusu, and Betty Nana Yaa Yeboah Owusu.

He will be fondly remembered for his warmth and unwavering commitment to the ethics of journalism.

By Francis Addo