TikToker Champions #DietChangeForBetter- Change Movement

Effua Nkoso

One of Ghana’s leading content creators, popularly known as Effua Nkoso on TikTok, is emphasising the importance of healthy eating to prevent future health complications.

Effua Nkoso, a well-known figure on social media, is using her platform to promote wellness and healthy living, encouraging her followers to prioritise their health through balanced diets and lifestyle choices.

She has, therefore, called on her followers to join her movement dubbed #DietChangeForBetterChange Movement to create awareness on the need to eat healthy.

In a video posted across her social media pages, Effua Nkoso indicated that when people consume more calories than what their body needs, the excess energy is stored as fat, leading to weight gain.

She also urged people to pay attention to serving sizes and control portions of food to maintain stature, emphasising that it makes it easier to maintain a healthy weight.

In a post which accompanied the video, she wrote, “There’s been a huge change, and it’s a personal decision. During one of my pharmacy internships, I realised how scary it was to see so many medications being dispensed to just one person. That experience opened my eyes, many of these illnesses are linked to our diet.”

“So I decided to change mine. With the right diet, so many diseases can be prevented or even reversed. But who will tell you that? Let’s start a movement together #DietChangeForBetterChange. Some may say “Nyame na ɔhwɛ nyimpa” (God watches over man), but remember you can also help yourself for the Lord to do His part. A word to the wise…”

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke