Adisadel Was Tougher Than Prison –Kubolor

Wanlov the Kubolor

Ghanaian-Romanian musician, Wanlov the Kubolor, has drawn a striking comparison between Ghanaian boarding schools and American prisons, stating that his experience at Adisadel College made life behind bars in the United States feel “like a hotel.”

Speaking on Prime Morning’s Throwback Thursday segment, Wanlov revealed that the strict and often harsh conditions he faced in senior high school unexpectedly prepared him for life in prison abroad.

“When I went to prison in America, I felt like I was in a hotel because of the kind of hustling I had gone through at Adisadel,” he said, adding that the food and treatment at the school were far worse than what he encountered behind bars.

He recalled that some meals served in the school’s dining hall were so unappetizing they sometimes contained unpleasant surprises. “We used to eat turkey and rice that gave everyone running stomachs the next day because the turkey was expired,” he alleged.

Wanlov noted that although he grew up in a peaceful home where his father never disciplined him harshly, the system in secondary school transformed him into someone who began to punish his juniors—a behaviour he later recognised as contrary to his true nature.

Drawing parallels between the two environments, he explained that the strict schedules, lack of freedom, and coping mechanisms in Ghanaian boarding schools resemble life in prison.

“When I got to American prison, the inmates thought I had been there for years because of how I handled things. But that was just the training I received from secondary school. For me, prison was like a normal holiday,” he chuckled.