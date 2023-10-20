NYA Boss Hailed Over Youth Resource Centres

The Minister for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, has commended the National Youth Authority (NYA) for the construction of 10 Youth Resource Centres in Ghana.

The Sports Minister mentioned that he was impressed with the output of work done, which is about 98% complete.

The minister made this commendation during an inspection tour of the progress of work at the Koforidua Youth Resource Centre, in the Eastern Region.

The working visit forms part of NYA’s commitment to youth development and the development of sports infrastructure in the country.

In addition to the Koforidua Multi-purpose Youth Resource Centre, the six completed projects are those in Upper West Region – Wa, Volta Region – Ho, Western Region – Axim, Bono Region – Dormaa and Central Region – Dunkwa-on-Offin. These are awaiting commissioning by the year’s end.

The Chief Executive Officer of the National Youth Authority, Pius Enam Hadzide, on his part, disclosed the Youth Resource Centres being built nationwide are not solely to be used as sports stadia but are also meant to facilitate youth development in their entirety.

In his address to a section of the media, Mr. Hadzide noted that the facility comprises a FIFA-standard football pitch, a nine-lane athletic track, tennis, basketball, handball, and volleyball courts, a modern gymnasium, a counselling centre, an Information Technology hub, an entrepreneurship centre and a contemporary restaurant. These facilities are designed to empower the nation’s youth by fostering physical and intellectual growth.

“The counselling centre will also serve as a place for young people to have psycho-social support about substance use, depression and other mental health-related issues,” he said.

These and many other interventional amenities, he added, are the reason for the designation of the infrastructures being constructed by the National Youth Authority as “Youth Resource Centres.”

He also assured the public that all ten resource centres will be commissioned by 2024, offering a multitude of prospects to the youth for their future aspirations.

These resource centres, alongside the numerous artificial pitches, stadium renovations and the infrastructure for the 13th African Games, will undoubtedly leave an indelible mark on the nation’s sporting landscape, nurturing future champions, and providing the youth with the opportunities they deserve.

He also expressed his appreciation to President Akufo-Addo for such a huge investment made in the youth through these sporting infrastructures.

