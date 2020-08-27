Nyamfa Blasts Effiduase-Asokore DCEs

Dr. Nana Ayew Afriyie

A constituent of Effiduase-Asokore, Nana Obiri Yeboah has decried the seeming lack of development projects at Nyamfa, a farming community near Okaikrom in the constituency and blamed it on the present and past District Chief Executives.

According to him, DCEs Kwadwo Addai and Mary Boatemaa cannot boast of a single project in the community and when asked why, the current DCE blamed the phenomenon on her predecessor and the Member of Parliament (MP), Dr. Nana Ayew Afriyie.

“It is indisputable fact that provision of basic social infrastructure such as water, roads, schools, hospitals, and employment avenues, is a core mandate of every government which both MP and DCE must work tirelessly to ensure that their constituents get development due them.”

Obiri Deborah said sadly, this is not the case as the Effidause-Asokore District “has become “a single parent”, indicating that the area has only a father in the person of the MP without a mother, the DCE.

“All people in the constituency blame only our hard working MP when they feel neglected since they did not vote for DCE, but rather the MP.”

“Notwithstanding, the unprecedented works of our able MP, Dr. Nana Ayew Afriyie cannot be overemphasized which I can’t mention them here,” he said in a statement.

For him, it is piteous and hideous to see “the DCE who was brought into office by our NPP government, supporting an independent candidate against our MP.”

“Not too long ago, this shameless woman (DCE) together with the independent candidate held a meeting with some chiefs in Nyamfa tried to influence the chiefs to organize a demonstration titled No Road ,No Vote”.

“We (Okaikrom FODA) have started a massive house to house campaign, selling our able MP, Dr. Nana Ayew Afriyie which we hope will yield massive results.”

“It’s about time lovers of NPP and Dr. Afriyie rose for the man of the moment, our unprecedented MP, Dr. Nana Ayew Afriyie,” he stated and called on the party executives to support him to put out their concerns in a presser.