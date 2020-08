Dr. Patrick Kuma- Aboagye

Ghana’s confirmed cases of coronavirus have increased to 43,949.

Dr. Patrick Kuma- Aboagye, Director General of the Ghana Health Service, made this known to the media on Thursday, August 27, 2020.

He said active cases as of August 25, this year were 1,287.

According to him, deaths as of August 25, stood at 270.

He said a total of 42,392 patients had been discharged as of August 25.

According to him, about 439,246 tests have been conducted in Ghana.

By Melvin Tarlue