Odododiodioo NDC Parliamentary Primary Takes Off On 21st January

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has decided to reschedule its parliamentary primary in the Odododiodioo constituency after an Accra High Court dismissed an application for an interlocutory injunction.

The initial postponement of the election was prompted by a disqualified candidate’s legal challenge, which has now been dismissed, allowing the party to resume preparations for the parliamentary election.

Fifi Fiavi Kwettey, the General Secretary of the NDC, confirmed the court’s decision on January 19, 2024 stating that the dismissal of the interlocutory injunction application has paved the way for the party to proceed with the electoral processes.

Consequently, the primary in Odododiodioo is set to take place on Sunday, January 21, 2024, as the party moves forward with its internal democratic procedures.